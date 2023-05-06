Gatton School of Pharmacy class of 2023

Sixty-six student pharmacists earned the Doctor of Pharmacy degree Friday at East Tennessee State University.

 Contributed

The Class of 2023 at East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy received their doctoral hoods Friday morning, officially becoming part of the college’s 14th graduating class.

The Hooding and Commencement ceremony was held in the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts, where 66 student pharmacists earned the Doctor of Pharmacy degree.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you