A new publication called “ETSU: At a Glance” weaves together a mix of eye-catching graphics, photos and interesting facts to spotlight some of the diverse contributions, accolades and achievements that have occurred over the past year at East Tennessee State University.
Produced by ETSU’s Office of University Marketing and Communications, “At a Glance” includes a section dedicated to university-wide statistics and spotlights all the colleges and other major areas of the university such as Athletics, ETSU Health, Roan Scholars, Student Life and Enrollment, Sherrod Library and the ETSU National Alumni Association.
“I think even readers who are familiar with the ETSU community will likely learn something new from this resource,” said Jess Vodden, ETSU’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. “Plus, we’ve packaged it so that people can easily browse and share the content. We have a lot to be proud of at ETSU and in this community. We want to make sure people know about the amazing things happening in East Tennessee.”
“At a Glance” shows the university’s impact across the region and around the globe. For example, ETSU has more than 105,000 living alumni residing in all 50 states and in 69 countries. In the Appalachian Highlands, ETSU Health facilities provided more than $3.6 million in uncompensated care last year, and ETSU students performed an average of 65,000 community service hours each year from 2016-2021. Two former student-athletes competed in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan and several of ETSU’s programs received statewide and national rankings for quality and value.
ETSU plans to publish an updated “At a Glance” each year to spotlight the continuing and evolving work of the university.
To read or share the 2020-21 "At a Glance," visit https://bit.ly/3GsHLeL.