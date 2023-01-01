ETSU students present research

Attendees at the Appalachian Teaching Project Symposium heard reports from students from throughout the region on their research projects.

Earlier this month, students from East Tennessee State University participated in the 22nd annual Appalachian Teaching Project Symposium.

The conference, supported by the Appalachian Regional Commission and organized by the Center for Appalachian Studies and Services at ETSU, is the capstone for the ATP program. Students designed and led their own applied research projects to help address a community or economic need in their region.

