Earlier this month, students from East Tennessee State University participated in the 22nd annual Appalachian Teaching Project Symposium.
The conference, supported by the Appalachian Regional Commission and organized by the Center for Appalachian Studies and Services at ETSU, is the capstone for the ATP program. Students designed and led their own applied research projects to help address a community or economic need in their region.
During the symposium, ETSU students from the Department of Appalachian Studies presented research from their “Appalachian Community Engagement” graduate course taught by Dr. Rebecca Adkins Fletcher.
In their project, the students collaborated with the Langston Centre Health Equity Task Force in Johnson City. ETSU students attending the conference included lead researcher Skylar Baker-Jordan, Jeremy Dubhros and Krystiane Evans.
“We often hear that Appalachia is a health disparity region. However, little attention is paid to health disparities of minority groups within the region. By documenting the work of the health ministries in area Black churches, we aim to help the task force understand current needs and assets and identify next steps for reducing health disparities in the community,” Fletcher said.
“Young leaders, such as the ETSU students who participated in this year’s Appalachian Teaching Project, are integral to shaping the future of economic development throughout Appalachia,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “I’m impressed by the hard work they put into their research projects and look forward to following their journeys as they continue to positively impact their communities and communities across our region.”
ATP is supported by the ARC and organized by the Center of Excellence for Appalachian Studies and Services at ETSU.
“It is a great privilege to administer the Appalachian Teaching Project, and we thank the ARC for their continued support. This unique program has connected hundreds of college students with Appalachian communities, giving them invaluable experience in community engagement and leadership,” said Dr. Ron Roach, director of the Center of Excellence and principal investigator for the ATP grant.
ETSU’s students have joined the 2,800 college and graduate students from 29 colleges and universities across Appalachia who have participated in the Appalachian Teaching Project since it was established in 2001.
To learn more about the ETSU project and this year’s other ATP research projects, visit arc.gov/ATP.