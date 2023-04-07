East Tennessee State University's annual Spring Literary Festival returns this month, promising engaging presentations from keynote speakers and audience question-and-answer sessions.

“This year’s Spring Literary Festival at ETSU promises to be one of our most memorable ever with our keynote Jack Higgs Memorial Reader Daniel Wallace offering us the world premiere of his new memoir, ‘This Isn’t Going to End Well.' The book’s release date is one day before his visit, so attendees can get a hot-off-the-presses copy at the festival and have it autographed,” said Dr. Jesse Graves, ETSU’s poet-in-residence.

