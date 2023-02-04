DP Culp Center

The ETSU D.P. Culp Student Center is located at 412 J. L. Seehorn Jr. Rd at the rear of the university's campus.

Several talented poets are coming to East Tennessee State University in early February as part of the “Three Emerging Writers” series hosted by the Bert C. Bach Written Word Initiative and the Department of Literature and Language.

The event will be on Wednesday, Feb. 8, on the third floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center. A roundtable discussion will run from 1:40-3 p.m., and the poetry reading and audience question-and-answer session portion will start at 4 p.m.

