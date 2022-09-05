SGA Concert 2022

From left, Yung Gravy, the Peach Tree Rascals and Lisa Heller will be featured at ETSU’s SGA Fall 2022 Concert.

 Contributed

East Tennessee State University’s Student Government Associationhas announced that the SGA Fall 2022 Concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Freedom Hall Civic Center.

The concert will feature a blend of the rap and pop music genres, and includes performers Yung Gravy, Peach Tree Rascals and Lisa Heller.

