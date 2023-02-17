Ten high-achieving high school seniors from across the region have been selected as the newest members of the Roan Scholars Leadership Program at East Tennessee State University.
These 10 students will join 24 returning Roan Scholars on campus in the fall as part of the prestigious four-year scholarship program.
“We are very excited to select 10 new Roan Scholars for the first time,” said Executive Director Scott Jeffress. “(Roan Founder) Mr. Louie Gump’s initial vision for the Roan included having at least 10 students in each class. From an inaugural class of four Roan Scholars, we have more than doubled that class size over time, and it is wonderful to see this aspect of Mr. Gump’s original vision now becoming a reality. We are grateful to ETSU, and to all of the individual donors and business partners whose ongoing financial support makes that growth possible.”
This year’s class of Roan Scholars was selected from among more than 100 outstanding students across Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina.
“Members of the Roan Class of 2027 have been recognized for their academic, athletic and extracurricular achievements at local, state and national levels. From teaching first aid classes and volunteering with summer reading enhancement programs, to spearheading a new community Jamboree to benefit local merchants and brightening the days of children in the foster system, they are already leading and serving in their communities, and we look forward to seeing all the ways they will make a positive impact on ETSU’s campus and our region in the future,” added Jeffress.
The newest Roan Scholars are:
Peyton Gentry (Johnson County High School; Mountain City): A strong advocate for rural community health, Gentry helps teach CPR and first aid in her community, has organized a school-wide blood drive, and attended the Rural High School Medical Camp hosted by ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine. She has earned numerous statewide awards as a Health Occupational Students of America leader, serves as student body president and captain of her school’s varsity basketball and volleyball teams, and has spent years refining her musical craft as a violinist. “Peyton is a leader no matter the environment,” said Johnson County High School guidance counselor Priscilla Davis. “(She) has exceptional skills in communicating and working with others, (and) her strong desire to help her community is admirable.”
Olivia Holly (Elizabethton High School; Elizabethton): An accomplished student-athlete and leader, Holly is an all-region varsity basketball player who also competes in track and field, serves as senior class vice president, is a student ambassador, and was crowned Homecoming Queen last fall. She is a member of her school’s women’s ensemble and has sung at multiple benefit concerts for local charities. Holly has a passion for children’s health and has participated in clinical rotations through her high school to better understand patient care. “Olivia is a one-of-a-kind student,” said school counselor Megan Ellis. “(She) has gone above and beyond in her efforts to make a mark here at EHS … (and) never missed an opportunity to challenge herself.”
Nora Honeycutt (Science Hill High School; Johnson City): Honeycutt recognizes the value of humor as a communication tool. President of the Science Hill Improv Team, she has earned high statewide rankings in National Speech and Debate Association competitions, studied sign language, and served in a number of other leadership roles at school and in the community. Last summer, Honeycutt attended Governor’s School for the Scientific Exploration of Tennessee Heritage, which nurtured her appreciation for U.S. history and helped her develop her research skills. “Ms. Honeycutt is a consummate learner, always seeking to understand various topics and issues from a range of angles,” said Science Hill’s Theater teacher and Improv Team coach Hunter Graybeal. “I’ve rarely met such a curious and creative individual.”
Grace Kellner (Daniel Boone High School; Jonesborough): Kellner has been an active member of 4-H for the past eight years, serving in key leadership positions, earning numerous awards at the regional and state level, and recently speaking at the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta. She is a varsity soccer player, a member of her school’s Beta Club and Student Council and involved in her church youth group. Kellner recently spearheaded a Teddy Bears for Foster Care project to create and distribute stuffed bears to children in the foster system, in the hope of providing them the comfort she always wanted when she was in their situation. 4-H Extension Agent Connie Goff Sharp said, “Grace has a heart for others. Whatever project she starts she completes. Her passion, drive, determination and persistence are strong.”
Shelby Koerten (Sevier County High School; Sevierville): Koerten has “always had a love of stories” that has manifested itself through dance, theater and public speaking. She has performed throughout high school and in community theater, danced competitively for over eight years, earned regional and statewide awards for marketing communications and public speaking and presented at the National Beta Club convention. Koerten is a youth group leader at her church, serves as president of both DECA and the Sevierville Teen Board and is a member of the Keep Sevier Beautiful Teen Advisory Board. “When you are looking for someone to take a project from start to finish, Shelby is your go-to on our campus,” said Amy Daniels, a school counselor. “She is organized, selfless, and her team approach has led to many successful projects.”
Olivia Lamb (Morristown High School East; Morristown): Lamb is the top cadet in her JROTC unit, having been named Junior Cadet of the Year in 2022 and earning three national level medals. She currently serves as Corps Commander, the highest level one can achieve in the program. Lamb also captains her high school’s dance team, is a member of Hamblen County Youth Leadership and was selected as her school’s representative for Volunteer Girls State. “Leadership is Olivia’s strong suit,” said Brian Bowlin, her school counselor.
Maggie Martin (Mitchell High School; Spruce Pine, N.C.): Martin has a deep love and appreciation for music as well as a deep passion and curiosity regarding “all things political.” She has also been a dancer and cheerleader for the past six years, earning All-American Cheerleader recognition from the Universal Cheerleading Association. Through an internship with the local Chamber of Commerce, she spearheaded and organized the Jamboree, a now-annual event designed to celebrate jams and the locals who make them. Additionally, Martin has worked since her sophomore year with the community of students with disabilities. Mitchell High School Assistant Principal Cole Chester said of Martin, “(she) is a strong individual … her willingness to put others first while maintaining a high standard for herself speaks volumes about her character and leadership abilities.”
Olivia Nothnagel (West Ridge High School; Blountville): Nothnagel serves as a student ambassador for West Ridge High School, which opened in fall 2021 after three area high schools were combined. Named Homecoming Queen in 2022, she has played varsity tennis since her freshman year, serves as secretary of the West Ridge High School Key Club and is a Beta Club Scholar and National Honors Scholar. Outside of school, Nothnagel operates her own online small business, Liv’s Boutique. West Ridge science teacher and Student Ambassador advisor Stephanie Kramer said, “Olivia is a true leader … and the type of leader that the world needs: kind, empathetic, strong, intelligent, active. (She) will continue to make an impact in college and beyond.”
Eliza Smith (Volunteer High School; Church Hill): A self-published novelist who has also won numerous state- and national-level awards for writing and speaking, Smith has always been captivated by the power of words. She is also passionate about serving and leading, whether at school — where she is vice president of Key Club, president of Beta Club, founder of First Priority, competes on the swimming and cross-country teams and acts with the Drama Club — or in her community, as a member of Y.E.L.L. Mayor’s Youth Council. Smith has also attended Volunteer Girls State and is an Appalachian Highlands Twenty Under 20 honoree. “Eliza Smith (is) an amazing young lady who leads by example, puts others before herself, (and) has a heart that inspires,” said Vanessa Bennett, executive director of operations and talent development for the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce. “Eliza does and will continue to make a lifelong impact on anyone she is around.”
Reagan Sparks (Mitchell High School; Spruce Pine, N.C.): Sparks, who was selected to attend Tar Heel Girls State last summer, is also a three-sport varsity athlete, in volleyball, track, and basketball, in which she has earned all-conference honors. President of her school’s Book Club, Sparks volunteers with the Mitchell County summer reading enhancement program for children, helping kids improve their reading ability and fostering a love for reading. “Reagan is one of those players I will never forget,” said Ryan Cook, Mitchell High School women’s basketball coach. “She stands out above the crowd with her leadership and work ethic … (and) is a great role model for her peers and teammates on and off the court.”