A new scholarship designed to provide assistance to students who began but did not complete a baccalaureate degree at East Tennessee State University will begin accepting applications for consideration later this year.
The “Laura Casey Terry Finish Line Scholarship” bears the name of the Multicultural Center’s director of Programing and Outreach. The scholarship, created by members of the ETSU Black Alumni Association, will focus on students with an interest in social justice, diversity, equity and inclusion who wish to return to ETSU to complete a baccalaureate degree in the Division of Cross-Disciplinary Studies.
“I cannot think of a more deserving individual to be recognized in this manner. In my years of experience, I have never seen anyone with a greater commitment to students, especially students of color, than Laura Terry,” said Steve Ellis, interim director of the Mary V. Jordan Multicultural Center. “I think it would be fair to say that for many of these students, Laura was the heart and soul of ETSU, and for many it was her support, guidance and tough love that helped them achieve success,” Ellis added.
Terry has served at ETSU for more than 30 years, guiding and stewarding countless numbers of students through formative, character-building and extracurricular experiences. Additionally, students who found themselves unable to complete their degrees due to personal, financial or family circumstances, credit Terry with being the person upon whom they relied on to help them overcome difficult circumstances.
“Mrs. Terry has dedicated more than three decades to supporting student success and building relationships among faculty, staff and students. It is fitting that a scholarship dedicated to helping individuals finish their degree is named in her honor,” said interim assistant director of the Multicultural Center, Jay Guillory.
Terry’s impact is far-reaching, with former students who continue to reach out to her, now, bringing their children to ETSU as new students and asking that she play a pivotal role in the support system of their academic journey. Assistant Dean of the College of Graduate and Continuing Studies, Dr. Jill LeRoy-Frazier, said, “We are very excited at the opportunity to offer students another means of financing their education and completing their degrees, and we’re especially happy to be able to support those who have been dedicated to diversity and equity.”
Those who want to be considered for the scholarship must meet certain criteria:
- Recipients must be admitted to the Division of Cross-Disciplinary Studies.
- Recipients must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.0.
- Preference will be given to applicants who participated in programs through Multicultural Affairs during their previous enrollment, or through ETSU programs that focused on diversity, equity, inclusion or social justice, and to members of underserved populations as defined by the university.
Those who want to apply may do so beginning Oct. 1, 2022. The deadline to submit applications is March 1, 2023.
For more information email CDST@etsu.edu or call (423) 439-4223. Additional scholarship information and criteria is located at https://www.etsu.edu/graduate-continue-education/cross-disciplinary/currentstudents.php.