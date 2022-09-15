ETSU students performing traditional music

East Tennessee State University has created a new Institute for Appalachian Music and Culture as part of the university’s Center of Excellence for Appalachian Studies and Services.

The institute will become the center’s fourth component. It joins the Regional Resources Institute, the Archives of Appalachia and the Reece Museum.

