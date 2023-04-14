ETSU Logo

East Tennessee State University recently announced their Annual Day of Giving, an all day fundraising event which will be set for Tuesday, April 18.

This year’s ETSU’s Esports program will be raising awareness for Day of Giving through a 12-hour livestream on the university’s various media channels. From 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., members of ETSU’s campus community can reserve time slots to use the equipment in the Esports Arena to play games while esports game-casters cover the action and make appeals for Day of Giving support and donations. This part of the event will be livestreamed and projected onto the big screen in the Culp Center’s Cave for students and faculty to enjoy.

