East Tennessee State University recently announced their Annual Day of Giving, an all day fundraising event which will be set for Tuesday, April 18.
This year’s ETSU’s Esports program will be raising awareness for Day of Giving through a 12-hour livestream on the university’s various media channels. From 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., members of ETSU’s campus community can reserve time slots to use the equipment in the Esports Arena to play games while esports game-casters cover the action and make appeals for Day of Giving support and donations. This part of the event will be livestreamed and projected onto the big screen in the Culp Center’s Cave for students and faculty to enjoy.
ETSU encourages all members of the university’s community to take part in the Day of Giving fundraising efforts, whether it be by giving donations or raising awareness and support.
According to the university’s website, “Day of Giving is an annual, 24-hour online fundraising event for East Tennessee State University. Alumni, faculty, staff, students, parents, friends, and partners unite to help students pursue knowledge and improve the quality of life of people in the region.”
The university hopes to pass last year’s gift total of 1,056 donations and over $320,000. To learn more or to donate, visit https://bit.ly/3GMFpdH.