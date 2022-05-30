Dr. Joe Bidwell, an internationally respected scientist who has published well-received work on topics ranging from climate to reptiles, will lead East Tennessee State University’s College of Arts and Sciences as dean.
Dr. Kimberly D. McCorkle, provost and senior vice president for Academics at ETSU, announced the appointment following a months-long search.
“Dr. Bidwell emerged from a field of outstanding candidates,” McCorkle said. “Dr. Bidwell’s successes at ETSU, including faculty recruitment and strategic planning, made him an ideal choice. We look forward to all that Dr. Bidwell and his team will accomplish.”
Bidwell, who served nearly two years as interim dean of the college, has a range of goals as he assumes his post. The College of Arts and Sciences, home to 18 departments, is the center of general education at the university.
“I am humbled and honored to receive this appointment,” said Bidwell. “Along with our exceptional faculty, I will work to continue to elevate the College of Arts and Sciences at East Tennessee State University.”
In the months ahead, Bidwell would like to see the college explore additional opportunities for interdisciplinary programs between departments, as well as with other colleges and universities. He wants the college to foster equity and inclusion, as well as adopt a culture that is trauma- and resilience-informed. He would like to see an increase in research-related funding for faculty.
“I would also like to continue to promote shared governance with department chairs, faculty, staff and students since we are all part of the team that makes the college,” he said.
Bidwell became interim dean of the college in August 2020.
While at ETSU, he has served as chair of the Council of Academic Chairs and was a Presidential Fellow in 2019. He has been active in strategic planning efforts across campus and recently chaired the ETSU Committee for 125 Chapter II Task Force on Research and Scholarship.
Bidwell joined ETSU in 2014 as chair and professor of the Department of Biological Sciences. He previously held the chair’s position at the University of Newcastle, Australia, and Oklahoma State University. He earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Siena College in Loudonville, New York, and was awarded a master’s degree and doctoral degree in zoology from Virginia Tech.
“ETSU offers current and potential students so much, and the College of Arts and Sciences is at the center of it,” Bidwell said.