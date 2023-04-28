ETSU Logo

Eleven members of East Tennessee State University’s Class of 2023 have been selected to be inducted into the university’s 1911 Society.

The 1911 Society is named in commemoration of the year that ETSU was founded and serves to honor students who have made significant achievements and proven themselves in the areas of academic excellence, service and leadership. The society honors those students considered to be the university’s “most notable graduates” and includes those from undergraduate, graduate and professional programs.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you