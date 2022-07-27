While college may be the furthest thing from the mind of parents welcoming a new baby into the world, Ballad Health and ETSU agree that it is never too early to start planning for the future.
A new partnership and initiative between East Tennessee State University and Ballad Health was announced in a media conference on Tuesday by Donna Noland, ETSU’s first lady; Lisa Carter, the director of Ballad’s Southern Market; and Chris Jett, the new CEO of Niswonger Children’s Network. This new initiative is called “Buccaneer Building Blocks.”
According to Noland, through Buccaneer Building Blocks, ETSU and Ballad are aiming “to provide a foundation for families for the success of their children across the Appalachian Highlands.”
Through Buccaneer Building Blocks, each baby that is born in a Ballad Health birthing center will receive an ETSU onesie that says “cutest buc,” and parents will receive an information packet which will help them to start thinking about their new child’s future and education.
“When we first started thinking about this project, it was so exciting,” said Carter. “You know it started out as something really cute … and then it turned into something amazing and useful for this region and the children that are going to be born and live here.”
The information packet that these new parents will receive includes resources for childhood development and information on early financial planning for college. Noland said that by offering this information to parents on day one, ETSU and Ballad are demonstrating that they are committed to ensuring that children have a great start no matter where life takes them.
Noland called this initiative “a commitment to a foundation to support lifelong learning, early childhood education and college access.”
In addition to the physical information packet, ETSU has developed a new webpage which contains links to health care resources ranging from prenatal care to young adulthood and college years, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, the Johnson City Public Library and more. The page also contains early childhood development tips from ETSU pediatricians to support successful social, mental, emotional and physical development.
ETSU and Ballad are hoping to encourage new parents to start saving for their child’s education as soon as possible. The information packet and webpage will help them do that by offering information about 529 college savings plans and can guide parents who are looking to start one in either Tennessee or Virginia.
Additionally, ETSU will be doing a giveaway for the next 13 months where participants can enter for the chance to win $50 to put toward a college savings plan. At the end of those 13 months, in July 2023, one participant will win the grand prize of $500 to jumpstart their child’s college savings plan.
Noland said that this initiative is something that she is personally passionate about as a mother, educator and former nurse practitioner, and she is excited about the future plans and decisions that this partnership will empower families to make.
“We want to encourage all families … to be a part of this,” she said. “You will find resources from ETSU Pediatrics that can support your baby in everything from mental, social and emotional development.”
Jett, who is only three weeks into his new role, expressed his appreciation for both ETSU and Ballad for stepping up to support the community.
“Coming into this role and this community, I’ve been grateful to start working with our team at Ballad Health and our partners such as ETSU,” he said.
He went on to say that quality health care “takes a village” and that working to create strong starts for future generations helps to create a strong future for the community as a whole.
“Partnerships like this one with ETSU help to ensure quality health care is available to everyone in the community, starting at the very beginning of life,” he said. “We’re making tremendous strides in expanding pediatric healthcare … not even mentioning the upcoming expansions to our facilities.”
Carter spoke more about Ballad’s partnership with ETSU over the years and their continuing efforts to provide quality health care to the region.
She said, “We launched Niswonger Children’s Network a little over a year ago and that even further solidified our partnership and our ability to have our in-patient services powered by ETSU Health. So this commitment is just a natural progression and transition as we continue to affect the overall health of this region in a very positive way.”
According to Carter, all of this aligns with some of the initiatives that Ballad outlined in its COPA when it first formed. Specifically, Ballad promised to improve third grade literacy, which has proven to be a critical indicator of future success. Carter said that with this partnership, Ballad will be able to continue in its literacy efforts and partnerships with educators to make sure children are reading on grade level by third grade.
“We’re continually committed to ensuring access to quality health care and that starts with childhood. So we want to make sure that we continue to support our community, and we value ETSU as a partner for that,” she said.
New parents are encouraged to share baby photos with the onesies that they receive using the hashtag #CutestBuc. Families can access the new Buccaneer Building Blocs webpage at https://www.etsu.edu/buildingblocks.