East Tennessee State University is among the top online nursing programs in Tennessee for 2023, according to a new ranking released by EduMed.org.
The ETSU College of Nursing is ranked No. 2 in the state for its online undergraduate, master’s and doctoral-level nursing programs.
“As the largest nursing program in Tennessee, ETSU is committed to addressing the health care needs of our region and state,” said Dr. Leann Horsley, ETSU College of Nursing dean. “High-quality online education is one way that we can provide convenient options for current nurses who want to continue working while they pursue a bachelor of science in nursing or a graduate degree.”
At the undergraduate level, ETSU offers a fully online RN to BSN program for current registered nurses. The Master of Science in Nursing program is also fully online and has several concentrations available including nursing administration, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, nursing education and family nurse practitioner. Finally, ETSU offers blended/online doctoral programs including the Doctor of Nursing Practice and a Ph.D. in nursing.
In addition to its online programs, the college also offers on-ground BSN programs across Tennessee.
“We are proud of our College of Nursing students, faculty and alumni who are making a difference in the lives of patients and their families,” said Dr. Kimberly D. McCorkle, ETSU provost and senior vice president for Academics. “The success of our programs is measured by the success of our graduates, who are not only serving as nurses, but also as nurse educators to meet the needs of our state.”
To compile its rankings, EduMed uses government data provided by The Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and assigns weights and ranks schools based on a mix of affordability, support services and online program availability metrics.