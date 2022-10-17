ETSU nursing students at White Coat Ceremony

A group of ETSU nursing students celebrate at a White Coat Ceremony. Rankings by EduMed.org placed the university’s online nursing programs at No. 2 in Tennessee.

 Larry Smith ETSU

East Tennessee State University is among the top online nursing programs in Tennessee for 2023, according to a new ranking released by EduMed.org.

The ETSU College of Nursing is ranked No. 2 in the state for its online undergraduate, master’s and doctoral-level nursing programs.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video