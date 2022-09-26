Warf-Pickel Hall
CHARLIE WARDEN_ETSU

East Tennessee State University is one of 32 providers of educator preparation from 16 states, Puerto Rico and Jordan to receive recognition for their leadership and commitment to continuous improvement.

The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) recently announced that ETSU is a recipient of the 2022 Frank Murray Leadership Recognition for Continuous Improvement. Recipients of this honor provided evidence and data trends to achieve accreditation with no stipulations or areas for improvement.

