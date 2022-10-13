Joe Smith

East Tennessee State University’s Division of University Advancement has announced the appointment of Joe Smith as the office’s new executive director of communications. He began his new role on Oct. 3.

Smith has more than 25 years of experience in higher education, most recently serving as ETSU’s senior director of strategic communications in the Office of Marketing and Communications.

