ETSU Winter Session

Registration for Winter Session classes will soon begin at East Tennessee State University. Winter Session lasts only four weeks, allowing students to complete one course of up to 4 credits in a shorter period of time.

Courses offered during Winter Session are nearly 100% online to allow for the convenience of taking a class from home or while traveling during winter break. This option allows students to stay on track or complete goals ahead of schedule during their academic journey to graduation.

