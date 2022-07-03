The Tennessee Education Association recently elected new association leaders during its 89th Representative Assembly.
Veteran Knox County educator Tanya T. Coats was elected TEA President, and Joe Crabtree, who is a middle school teacher at Johnson City’s Liberty Bell, was elected TEA vice president.
“The strength of TEA is rooted in our member-leaders who use their passion for education to further the association’s work to ensure every student receives a high-quality public education and every educator has the support and resources needed to do their jobs effectively,” TEA Executive Director Terrance Gibson said.
“I am confident President Coats will carry on the great work of the association on behalf of TEA’s tens of thousands of members and all Tennessee students,” he continued.
Coats took office July 1 after previously serving as TEA vice president and president of the Knox County Education Association. She brings decades of experience as a public school educator and long-time association member. Coats will be on leave from her position as New Teacher Liaison with Knox County Schools during her tenure as president.
“It is an honor and a privilege to step into this role representing thousands of educators across the state,” Coats said. “I am committed to being a vocal, tireless advocate for educators, students and public education. I look forward to partnering with other public education advocates in advancing the great work of our public schools and the Tennessee Education Association.”
Crabtree joined Coats in office July 1. He has already proven himself to be a leader as a local association president and TEA board member. His experience in the classroom and within the association makes him a solid partner for Coats, TEA officials said. During his tenure as TEA vice president, Crabtree will continue in his position teaching social studies at Liberty Bell Middle School.
At the representative meeting, the TEA also elected new leaders to the TEA Board of Directors and various other committees.
The following educators were elected to serve on the TEA board: Janolyn King, Bedford County; Sherry Morgan, Knox County; Wendy Duncan, Sweetwater City; Clinton Smith, Higher Ed Council; Joyce Gutierrez, Robertson County; Eugene Lockhart, Shelby County; Haley Allen, Robertson County; and Neshellda Johnson, Shelby County.
Randall Woodard from Robertson County was elected to represent Tennessee educators at the national level as an NEA Director.
The following educators were elected to serve on the TEA Fund for Children and Public Education board, the association’s political action committee: Dave Gorman, Knox County; Melanie Stinnett, Sweetwater City; Caryce Leaders, Robertson County; Tiffany Church, Bedford County; Danielle Shaw-Jones, Jackson-Madison County; Jessica Minton, Collierville; and Dhawn Buchanan, Shelby County.