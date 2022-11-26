Caroline Medeiros

Caroline Dos Santos Medeiros is a scholarship winning nutrition student at ETSU.

Busy college students can find it awfully hard to maintain a healthy diet while juggling classes, work, club activities, and more. But senior ETSU nutrition student Caroline Dos Santos Medeiros shares some useful advice on how to do just that.

“Include a good variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and proteins in your day,” she said. “Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, and make sure to have healthy snacks in your backpack — we all need that extra brain energy between classes. My personal favorite on-the-go-snacks are nuts, trail mix, protein or granola bars, string cheese, and fruits. I always try to have one of these in my bag to boost my energy between meals.

