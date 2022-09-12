RITASEE Team

These Clemmer College faculty members were instrumental in securing the grant that will make RITASEE possible.

 contributed/etsu

East Tennessee State University faculty members with Clemmer College were recently awarded $1.25 million in grant funding to support a project known as the Rural Initiative for Training Administrators with Special Education Expertise (RITASEE).

This program aims to enhance service for all students in rural school settings by strengthening current leadership practices related to communication and collaboration; developing evidence-based school improvement systems to serve diverse learners; advocating for district and school-wide inclusive practices; and promoting positive school culture for all students.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video