Dr. Lisa Piercey, a pediatrician and one of three Quillen College of Medicine Outstanding Alumni for 2022 who served as the 14th commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health, has been appointed by Gov. Bill Lee to the East Tennessee State University Board of Trustees.

“Dr. Piercey led the state of Tennessee’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and her commitment to public service during an unprecedented global crisis streamlined the response to protect the health and safety of all Tennesseans,” said ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland. “A Quillen College of Medicine alumna who became the youngest woman appointed as commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health, Dr. Piercey’s many accomplishments have left an enduring mark that showcases her determination to improve the quality of life and access to health care of those in our communities and beyond. We are deeply grateful to welcome her to ETSU’s Board of Trustees.”  

