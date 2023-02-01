In February, Dos Gatos Coffee Bar in downtown Johnson City will feature artwork by students at Milligan University in an exhibit titled “Two Cats + a Herd of Buffalo.”
The student art will be on display at Dos Gatos throughout the month, up until Monday, Feb. 27. The show’s opening night and reception will be on Friday, Feb. 3, from 6-8 p.m. during downtown Johnson City’s First Friday event. This event is free and open to the public.
On First Fridays, Dos Gatos stays open later and offers guests a chance to visit, get a coffee and enjoy the artwork and atmosphere “after hours.” While its full drink menu will be available, guests will not be able to order food items during the event.
“It’s always fun to have student artwork because it’s always challenging, always a little edgy and exciting,” said Dick Nelson, owner of Dos Gatos.
“Our students are so excited to return to downtown Johnson City this year,” said Art Brown, Milligan’s associate professor of communications and graphic design. “First Friday is an excellent opportunity to exhibit their artwork off-campus and to be included in our thriving regional art scene. We are always thankful for the support of Dos Gatos and their owner.”
The “Two Cats + a Herd of Buffalo” show highlights the creativity of Milligan’s students in art, graphic design, photography and interactive media design. The exhibit will feature approximately 50 pieces that will range in style and medium.
Dos Gatos Coffee Bar is located at 238 E. Main St., with convenient parking at the back of the building. Its daily hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.