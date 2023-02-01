Milligan artwork returns to Dos Gatos

Visitors look at the Milligan student art exhibit at Dos Gatos in 2020.

 Contributed

In February, Dos Gatos Coffee Bar in downtown Johnson City will feature artwork by students at Milligan University in an exhibit titled “Two Cats + a Herd of Buffalo.”

The student art will be on display at Dos Gatos throughout the month, up until Monday, Feb. 27. The show’s opening night and reception will be on Friday, Feb. 3, from 6-8 p.m. during downtown Johnson City’s First Friday event. This event is free and open to the public.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos