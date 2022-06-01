With school out, many parents might be wondering what they can do to keep their kids busy over the summer.
The Johnson City Public Library offers its Summer Reading Program as a great way to prevent “summer slide.”
After two years of the library not being able to go all out for its summer reading program due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Youth Services Manager Betty Cobb says there’s a “really big program” planned for 2022.
This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities,” and the entire library is decorated in an underwater fashion. The summer reading program will run from today to July 22, with an open registration all summer long.
The library will have its kickoff event tonight from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. outside the library building. The event will feature lawn games, t-shirt tie-dye stations, a chalk obstacle course and more.
While summer reading programs are typically thought of as being just for kids, the JCPL has programs and events planned for all age groups.
All participants will register with the library’s BeanStack portal, which will help them to log their reading progress. By working toward their reading goals and attending library events, participants will be able to earn badges and enter to win prizes throughout the summer.
Cobb said one of the exciting things about this year’s summer reading program is that it is accessible to participants anytime and anywhere.
Registration will be open all summer, and because the reading challenges are facilitated through BeanStack, participants can work toward their reading goals from anywhere, be it the library, their home or the beach.
Additionally, there are no limits on what books can count toward summer reading goals. Participants can read books in any genre from fantasy fiction to autobiography to reference. Audiobooks, ebooks and graphic novels also count in addition to hard-copy books from home or the library.
In addition to reading challenges, the library is hosting a wide variety of events.
Events for kids 5 and under include story times throughout the week, an “Under the Sea Tea Party” and special programs on Thursday mornings. These programs, which are also open to school-age children, will feature various children’s performers including magicians, puppeteers, storytellers and more.
Kids aged 5-7 can look forward to learning programs on Tuesday afternoons, which cover topics like ocean creatures, famous ships and graphic novels. There will also be opportunities to read to a trained listening dog every Monday evening.
Teens can participate in two different book clubs throughout the summer.
One will focus on Liz Braswell’s “Part of Your World” and the other will examine Maggie Tokuda-Hall’s “The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea.” There will also be several craft events and a pet adoption event in partnership with the Appalachian Highlands Humane Society.
This year’s adult summer reading program will be working with the One Story, One Community reading program and focusing on “Big Fish: A Novel of Mythic Proportions” by Daniel Wallace.
The goal of this program is to not only bring the community together, but to highlight the importance of oral history. Events will include a viewing of the film, group discussion of the book, a virtual author talk and workshops on genealogy and storytelling.
Teens and adults can also look forward to an art contest that will go through July 1 as well as LibCon, which will take place on July 9. LibCon is the fourth all-ages fandom convention hosted by the library and it will include vendors, food trucks, costume contests and more.
The Johnson City Public Library’s Summer Reading Program isn’t just a way to keep kids busy over the summer; it’s also a way for teens and adults to continue the journey of lifelong learning and to connect with others on that path.
For more information and to register for the summer reading program, visit the library’s website at jcpl.org.