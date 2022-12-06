A four-week program of online courses and testing leading to the Adobe Certified Associate (ACA) credential are offered beginning Dec. 12 through East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development and Department of Media and Communication (MDCM).
The ACA credential is the industry-recognized indicator of technical proficiency and expertise in multimedia production and software. Educators, creative professionals, businesses, nonprofits and hobbyists can benefit from ACA certification.
Participants will have access to more than 10 hours of course content on Adobe Creative Cloud programs, including Premiere Pro, Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and After Effects. Students may review the content on their own time and at their own pace. At the conclusion of the course, participants will sit for the certification exam(s) that will be delivered in an online synchronous format.
Registration ends on Friday, Dec. 9, for the course, which runs from Dec. 12 through Jan. 6, 2023. Participants may enroll in one course and exam for $500 or two courses and exams for $850. All five courses will run concurrently, and there will be two exam dates in January, so participants who enroll in two courses may sit for the exams on different days.
Course fees include all course materials, coordinator and exam fees, practice tests and the option for one retake. This online course is open to the public, but enrollment is limited to twenty participants.
For more information and registration, visit the ETSU Office of Professional Development’s registration page at https://bit.ly/ 3H66MAq or call (423) 439-8084. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at (423) 439-8346.