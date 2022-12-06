East Tennessee State University
By AMBER BROPHY/Johnson City Press

A four-week program of online courses and testing leading to the Adobe Certified Associate (ACA) credential are offered beginning Dec. 12 through East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development and Department of Media and Communication (MDCM).

The ACA credential is the industry-recognized indicator of technical proficiency and expertise in multimedia production and software. Educators, creative professionals, businesses, nonprofits and hobbyists can benefit from ACA certification.

