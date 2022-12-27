David Crockett High School’s marching band received a notable award for its performance in the recent Jonesborough Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10.
For many, the Jonesborough parade was a fun-time filled with holiday cheer and festive spirits. This was certainly in large part due to the festive tunes that were provided by Crockett’s band.
Marching band Director Josh Ogle said that he has been very pleased to see the Jonesborough Christmas parade grow in attendance and participation every year. He said that with such a big crowd and a great show, it was “a really great experience to perform in front of the community.”
All 48 students in Crockett’s band participated in the parade through downtown Jonesborough. These musicians performed a festive medley of holiday tunes which was arranged by Dallas C. Burke. Ogle said a great deal of practice and conditioning went into the band being able to march and deliver a consistently strong performance for the mile-long trek.
“We pride ourselves on representing the school system and the school in the best way possible by trying to display quality musicianship and trying to be a good representative of both the arts and the school,” Ogle said.
The marching band was recognized for its performance and received the Schubert Club award from parade judges. According to a release from the judges, this award was given to “the group judged to be the best representation of the growth of music in the Town of Jonesborough.”
“We’ve really worked on growing the program — both quantity and quality — and our program has gotten better and better each year,” Ogle said. “Our marching band was very successful this year and I felt like that (recognition) was a good summation of our year and a good kind of crescendo to the quality of what we were able to accomplish this year.”
He said the band hopes to leave a lasting impression on the community with each of its performances.
The DCHS marching band is looking forward to more performances in the spring, including a community concert in February, a travel competition in March and the end of year concert in May.