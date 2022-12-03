Even for students who aren’t pursuing a career in the hospitality or food service industry, David Crockett High School’s culinary arts program serves up valuable life skills and career opportunities.
When Jessica Gourley attended David Crockett High School as a student, she took the home economics class that would eventually develop into the school’s current culinary arts program. Although she didn’t pursue a career in the food service industry, she carried much of what she learned in that class on to her studies in family and consumer sciences and clinical nutrition.
When Gourley’s home economics teacher eventually retired, she decided to return to Crockett and take over the position so that she could continue to share the skills that she learned with today’s high schoolers.
Today, Gourley teaches DCHS students in Culinary Arts I, II and III. In these classes, students get to learn lifelong skills such as leadership, organization, teamwork and a variety of kitchen skills.
She said that in Culinary I, students learn about kitchen safety and sanitation strategies, how to use kitchen equipment, reading recipes and other cooking basics. In Culinary II and III, students learn more advanced cooking techniques like knife skills and explore various cooking methods and more advanced recipes.
“(Students) will tell you that just what you do at your grandma’s house is probably not what you’ll do in this class,” she said.
Additionally, while in the culinary arts program, students have the opportunity to earn their Servsafe certification, which can help set them up for more employment opportunities.
“The Servsafe certificate is the restaurant standard that managers have to have while on shift in a restaurant,” Gourley explained. “They have to prove that they have the knowledge to do everything to the best of their abilities so as to not make you sick when you consume their food.”
With the culinary arts program, DCHS makes this nationally recognized manager certification available to students at no charge. This is a great opportunity for students who want to earn the certification since it would cost them upward of $200 if they took it outside of school. While the Servsafe certification is optional, many students opt to take it since the exam is so similar to the end-of-course exam that Gourley gives.
In the culinary arts program, students get the opportunity to see real world applications for many of the things that they are learning in other classes.
“I feel like we talk about implementing all of the things that they have learned about in English, math and science, and they love it,” said Gourley. “You know how you say you’re never going to use this ever again? They’re using it. They’re using their math skills and their chemistry whether they know it or not in a real world situation.”
Students shared that they have gotten to learn about the science and purpose of sifting flour, they flexed their math skills with activities that require them to half recipes and they learn how the weather and moisture in the air can affect ingredient amounts when baking.
“It’s just a lot of fun,” said one student. “You learn leadership skills doing this, and you can travel and learn lots of different things.”
Students in Culinary Arts II and III learned how to plan meals in an exercise where they chose a “Take and Bake” meal, designed the order form, prepared the meal and sold it to DCHS teachers. These classes also teach the students about nutrition information, how to pair fruits and vegetables with entreés and other menu planning techniques.
These classes also give students opportunities to join organizations like the Family Career and Community Leaders of America — which offers field trip opportunities, exposure to the hospitality industry and participation in various competitions.
“It’s not just a cooking class or a class about sanitization or safety,” said a student. “Like it has all that in it, but while you’re learning about all of that, there’s also valuable life skills that you will learn to help you get through life.”
Students shared how they have taken safety and sanitation skills home to their family’s kitchen — sometimes exasperating their family members with their terminology and attention to detail. One student shared that she had never cooked before this class, but now she enjoys preparing food.
“Eating it is the best part,” she added.
Another student said that even if you don’t end up going into the food industry or hospitality field, “it’s just a really cool life skill to have.”
These culinary arts classes are available to all DCHS students regardless of their grade level or chosen career focus. Each class lasts one semester and students must pass every level to progress. Students looking for classes to fill their schedule for the spring semester might consider joining Gourley in one of her classes to see what opportunities culinary arts may open up.