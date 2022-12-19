Daniel Boone High School’s Marine Corps JROTC cadets were among the thousands of people on Saturday, Dec. 17, who spent their time honoring fallen veterans during the nationwide Wreaths Across America event.

The cadets spent time Saturday afternoon placing wreaths on veterans’ graves at the Mountain Home National Cemetery. These cadets were joined by numerous others as Scout troops, JROTC and ROTC programs, active duty service members, veterans and community members came together to place wreaths.

