Above, wreaths adorn the graves of veterans. Right, a member of the Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps JROTC unit salutes at the grave of a veteran after placing a wreath at the National Cemetery at Mountain Home on Saturday during the Wreaths Across America ceremony. Amber Brophy/Johnson City Press
Daniel Boone High School’s Marine Corps JROTC cadets were among the thousands of people on Saturday, Dec. 17, who spent their time honoring fallen veterans during the nationwide Wreaths Across America event.
The cadets spent time Saturday afternoon placing wreaths on veterans’ graves at the Mountain Home National Cemetery. These cadets were joined by numerous others as Scout troops, JROTC and ROTC programs, active duty service members, veterans and community members came together to place wreaths.
“A veteran dies two deaths,” said the event’s opening speaker, “one when his or her body dies and another when no one remembers their names.”
Nearly all of the 13,000 graves at Mountain Home were honored with wreaths during the event, thanks to community donations and generous sponsors. The national anthem was sang beautifully by T.R. Dunn and Taps was played before volunteers dispersed to begin their task.
Volunteers respectfully placed their wreaths with the ribbon in the 12 o’clock position and gave each fallen veteran a moment of silence before thanking them by name. Out of respect for Jewish customs, volunteers were asked not to place wreaths on graves bearing the Star of David, but to still spend a moment of silence and once again say the name of the fallen soldier.
“It’s important for JROTC programs — which while they aren’t the military they do try to exemplify certain ideals of the military — to have cadets come out here today and put wreaths on the graves to honor those who have passed away,” said Boone MCJROTC cadet Phillip Hart. “I think that’s something that we should do simply as a JROTC program.”
Around 20 cadets from Daniel Boone’s program were present for the event, with the color guard presenting the colors at the opening ceremony.
“Every one of these people served their country, and some gave their lives for it,” said the program’s director Maj Steven Sessis. “I can’t think of a better way to spend a day than to do this ... to take time out, say their name and salute them one more time ... I don’t know it just seems so right to do.”
Boone’s cadets worked alongside community members to make sure that each person buried at Mountain Home was honored and remembered during this holiday season.