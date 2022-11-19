David Crockett High School students and staff will be participating in their annual Karaoke Day on Wednesday to help raise money for students and families who could use a little help during the holiday season.
Every year for the past 25 years, Miriam Robinson, a counselor at David Crockett High School, has helped to organize the much-loved Karaoke Day. While Robinson said that the event was not her original idea, but rather that of a special education teacher many years ago, the school counseling department has sponsored and organized the event for years.
Karaoke Day is an event that students and staff look forward to every year. On the last day of school before Thanksgiving break, the entire school comes together to sing and raise money for a worthy cause. For a week leading up to the event, the school sells tickets to students at the price of $2 for spectators and $3 for participants.
According to Robinson, the event draws in nearly the entire school, as everyone either wants to have fun singing or just watching.
“One thing that has always been really touching to me is how kind they are to each other,” she said. “Everybody gets applause. Sometimes you would think it’s the latest rock star who was here performing. … They get their phones out and turn their lights on and dance around.”
The David Crockett basketball team pitches in by providing concessions from their game concession stand.
Robinson said that for the last 15 years, Elizabethton karaoke DJ Michael Hawkins has come to the school to help make the event magical for the performers and audience.
“He has been very generous with his time and equipment, and he’s very good at helping the students with their performances, so we really appreciate him,” said Robinson.
Throughout the morning, students and teachers give their best or silliest performances in a friendly competition. Cash prizes are available for the winners of the contest who may choose to perform either in a solo act or as a group. Aside from that, all the money that this event raises goes to a very worthy cause.
“All that money goes to help students and families at Christmas time,” said Robinson. “We identify as many kids as we can and invite them to either go on a shopping trip where they get to select their own things that they get — and we usually encourage them to spend the bulk of the money on necessities — but they can also spend a portion of the money to get a gift for themselves or someone else.”
She also said that any student who does not wish to, or is unable to go shopping, can submit sizing information and item requests, and the school will purchase the items for them.
David Crockett is a Title I school, meaning that at least half of the students in attendance qualify for free and reduced lunch. For families with lower incomes, having this opportunity for some extra money to put toward student needs and holiday gifts is quite a blessing. Robinson mentioned how heartwarming it is to see how excited students get when they are able to use this money to buy gifts for a loved one.
Robinson said that while many of Washington County’s elementary schools do a lot for their students around the holidays, it can be more challenging for high schools to identify students who are in need of this assistance. She said that she has seen a different level of self-consciousness when it comes to high schoolers accepting this kind of help.
Last year, Robinson said that the school was able to raise about $7,000 for students. She said that typically, they try to spend about $100 on each kid, but she would really like to see that budget increase. Additionally, with how prices have been rising lately, she said that she would like to be able to give grocery gift cards to families who may need help buying food during the holiday season.
In addition to the Karaoke Day fundraiser, the school has received funds for this initiative from community donors. For years, businesses, churches and individuals have made donations to help the school raise money for these shopping trips. During the height of the pandemic, the school opened a GoFundMe page for community members to donate.
Robinson said that the students and staff are looking forward to this year’s Karaoke Day, not just for the fun that the day brings, but because of the opportunity that it gives the school to bless their students.
“Crockett is a community of students and staff,” said Robinson in an announcement about Karaoke Day. “We enjoy being together to learn, to compete, to make memories. Karaoke Day has grown into more than a fundraiser. It is a tradition.”
The Karaoke Day GoFundMe page will be up and running again this year, and anyone who would like to donate can do so by visiting https://gofund.me/f9079611.