David Crockett High School students and staff will be participating in their annual Karaoke Day on Wednesday to help raise money for students and families who could use a little help during the holiday season.

Every year for the past 25 years, Miriam Robinson, a counselor at David Crockett High School, has helped to organize the much-loved Karaoke Day. While Robinson said that the event was not her original idea, but rather that of a special education teacher many years ago, the school counseling department has sponsored and organized the event for years.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video