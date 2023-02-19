Three students in David Crockett High School’s graphic design program are celebrating wins in the recent state-level SkillsUSA graphic design competition.
SkillsUSA offers high school students opportunities to participate in local-, state- and national-level competitions that test the Career and Technical Education skills that they are developing in school. Students in David Crockett High School’s graphic design program have the opportunity to participate in this competition each year, allowing them to gain professional experience and exposure in their field.
In the SkillsUSA competition, graphic design students create a T-shirt or pin design to be submitted and judged. In the recent state-level event, three DCHS students walked away with awards and will advance to the next level of the competition.
In the T-shirt Design competition, DCHS student Katlyn Rodifer placed first, with fellow DCHS student Haleah Mauk being the runner-up. Mauk also placed first in the Pin Design competition, where Natalie Reaves, also of DCHS, took third place.
These students’ designs will be printed out on T-shirts and pins that will go out to each participant from the State SkillsUSA competition. Additionally, these students and other state-level winners will go on to compete in the National SkillsUSA Conference, which will be held in Atlanta in June.