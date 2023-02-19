Three students in David Crockett High School’s graphic design program are celebrating wins in the recent state-level SkillsUSA graphic design competition.

SkillsUSA offers high school students opportunities to participate in local-, state- and national-level competitions that test the Career and Technical Education skills that they are developing in school. Students in David Crockett High School’s graphic design program have the opportunity to participate in this competition each year, allowing them to gain professional experience and exposure in their field.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.