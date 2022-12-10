David Crockett High School logo
Contributed

David Crockett High School is celebrating 30 high school seniors who have excelled on their ACT WorkKeys tests and earned their National Career Readiness Certificates.

This test is composed of three assessments that help to boost students’ employability and readiness for the workforce. The areas assessed are Applied Math, Graphics Literacy and Workplace Documents.

