David Crockett High School is celebrating 30 high school seniors who have excelled on their ACT WorkKeys tests and earned their National Career Readiness Certificates.
This test is composed of three assessments that help to boost students’ employability and readiness for the workforce. The areas assessed are Applied Math, Graphics Literacy and Workplace Documents.
Upon completion of the ACT WorkKeys program, students are able to earn their National Career Readiness Certificates (NCRC).
According to DCHS’ media page, “Many employers in the area, as well as nationwide, require these assessments (for students) to gain an interview. These assessments measure foundational skills required for success in the workplace and help measure the workplace skills that can affect job performance. “
According to the ACT Work Ready Communities site, there are 70 employers in Washington County who recommend that employees have NCRCs.
Scores for the ACT WorkKeys test are based on a scale from 1-7. Levels of distinction for scores are as follows:
Platinum: score of 6 or higher
Gold: score of 5 or higher
Silver: score of 4 or higher
Bronze: score of 3 or higher
The students recognized for Platinum scores for the class of 2023 are: Kadence McKenzie Austin, Sydnie Reagan Cobble, Weston Ira Kirby, Elizabeth Danielle Rasnick and Jonah Ambrose Wagner.
The students recognized for Gold scores for the class of 2023 are: Graham Inman Carriger, Kitty Jo Cox, Sara Faith Devoti, Phillip Hayden Golden, Jacob Matthew Hilton, Madalynn Faith Orr, Travis Joshua Lynn Saults, Zane Lloyd Stowers and Emma Grace Waddle.
The students recognized for Silver scores for the class of 2023 are: Jackson Matthew Carver, Gabriel Joseph Ferrell, Avery Victoria Hope, Austin Clark Krichbaum, Aiden Kyle Skipper, Lilliana Michelle Thomas and Cadence Mackinzie Williams.
The students recognized for Bronze scores for the class 2023 are: Chandler Lee Carver, Amber Nicole Humphreys, John Alexander Laws, Robbie Zayden Paul McCurry, Dustin Joseph Morgan, Emily Hope Shell, Hunter Jacob Stapleton, Selena Elizabeth Taylor and Cohlton Parker Townsend.