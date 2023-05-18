UT Member for a Day

Recently, students from David Crockett High School's marching band (orange shirts) got to visit University of Tennessee's campus and meet up with DCHS alum Carson Duckworth (orange shirt).

Seven students at David Crockett High School recently got the opportunity to spend a day at the University of Tennessee and participate in the university’s Pride of the Southland Band’s “Member for a Day” event.

This event was a part of UT football’s Orange and White Game Day which showcases the training that the school’s football players have been doing and also give the university marching band a chance to practice and recruit up-and-coming high school band students.

