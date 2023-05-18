Seven students at David Crockett High School recently got the opportunity to spend a day at the University of Tennessee and participate in the university’s Pride of the Southland Band’s “Member for a Day” event.
This event was a part of UT football’s Orange and White Game Day which showcases the training that the school’s football players have been doing and also give the university marching band a chance to practice and recruit up-and-coming high school band students.
“So now they invite students to come be a member for a day, and that is an opportunity for (the students) to experience what it's like to be in Neyland Stadium, what it's like to march with the Pride of the Southland and what it's like to perform and be a part of that group as well,” said David Crockett High School’s Band Director Josh Ogle.
According to Ogle, this is also a great opportunity for high school marching band students to see what opportunities there are for them at the college level. Some of these opportunities include earning scholarships to help pay for tuition, gaining community before even starting college classes, making lasting connections and memories, traveling and more.
Additionally, since some of the students at DCHS are considering attending UT, this gave them a chance to get a feel for the campus and city they would be moving to. Ogle said that several of the students who went on the trip later told them how much they enjoyed it and that it solidified for them their desire to attend UT.
While at the event, Ogle and his students were able to reconnect with Carson Duckworth, a DCHS graduate who is now a freshman music education major at UT. Ogle said that for him, it was special to reconnect with Duckworth and see how far he has already gone since leaving DCHS. It was also a great opportunity for his students to see and connect with someone from their school who can inspire them as they pursue marching band at the university level.