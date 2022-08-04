David Crockett High School is collecting donations until Friday evening for the students and community of Letcher County Central High School in Kentucky after the area was hit hard by recent flooding.
Letcher County, only two hours away from Johnson City, has seen historic flooding in the past week, and many residents have endured a great deal of loss and property damage. After seeing the news of the devastating floods that have hit Kentucky over the past week, David Crockett’s head football coach, Hayden Chandley reached out to the football coach at Letcher County Central to see if there was any way he could help.
“They’ve really been hit hard and it really affected the entire community in a negative way,” Chandley said. “So we just decided to join the forces together and get not only our team and school, but our entire Jonesborough community to see what we can gather up for them and help them out in any way that we can.”
Letcher Central’s coach told Chandley that the football team has six players and two coaches whose families have lost everything.
After this conversation, Chandley decided to reach out to the Jonesborough community to gather items and supplies to donate to the Letcher County community. So far, students and community members have collected cleaning items, toiletries, clothes, shoes, and Walmart gift cards that will allow the families to go out and buy whatever they need to rebuild.
“I just think it’s the right thing to do, you know, to help someone in need, because you never know when you’re going to be in need and need people to reach out to you and do things for you,” Chandley said.
There is still a great need for cleaning supplies (disinfectant, trash bags, paper towels, etc), unused socks and undergarments, bottled water, non-perishable food and clothes of all sizes. Donations will be received at the school until Friday afternoon.
A local moving company has volunteered a truck and a driver to transport the donations from Crockett to Letcher Central on Saturday morning. After delivery, items will be dispersed among the students and community members who need them the most.
“They’re a lot like us — a rural community with good Southern people,” Chandley said. “So we just want to do our part and show them that we’re thinking about them and praying for them. Hopefully this little bit that we’re able to give them goes a long way.”
Community members who would like to donate items should take them to David Crockett High School and ask for Chandley at the front office. Items will be stored in the football locker room until they are loaded on the truck for delivery. Donations can be dropped off during regular school hours and up until 5:30 p.m. when football practice ends.
For more information, call David Crockett at 423-753-1150 or email Chandley at chandleyh@wcde.org.
