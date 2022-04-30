David Crockett High School’s Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps recently was named a “Distinguished Unit with Academic Honors.”
School officials said the distinction is a significant accomplishment authorizing the Senior Naval Science Instructor to nominate six eligible cadets each year to compete for U.S. Naval Academy appointments. Distinguished units can also nominate up to three cadets to the service academy of any branch.
The David Crockett unit is a joint effort opportunity, funded by both the Washington County Department of Education and the United States Navy.
The Crockett unit completed 2,012 community support hours and 3,130 school support hours for a total of 5,142 community service hours during the 2021-2022 school year. The community service efforts were accomplished through the leadership of Crockett’s cadet staff.
David Crockett’s Navy Junior ROTC has 13 seniors graduating this year; two graduated early. Two cadets plan on attending a four-year college, five cadets have plans for a two-year college/vocational-technical school; and three cadets have chosen careers that require them to possess a high school diploma.
Cadets Adina Phebus, Tristan Barendregt Craven and John Morris have enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
Cadets accepted for enlistment who provide evidence of successful completion of at least three years of Navy Junior ROTC are entitled to advanced promotion to pay grade E-3 upon initial enlistment in an active or reserve component of the Army, Navy, or Air Force, and pay grade E-2 in the Marine Corps.
Crockett officials said the unit’s success is built on a program that promotes patriotism, a love of country, respect for the flag and pride in the American way of life.
They said an emphasis on character development education and community service helps cadets to function as responsible, reliable citizens of Washington County. David Crockett’s unit will hold its annual awards ceremony on May 5, when cadets will be awarded ribbons, medals and aiguillettes for participation in unit and team activities, as well as for personal academic and athletic achievement and leadership.
During the event a change of command ceremony will occur and a commanding officer, executive officer, command master chief and other unit officers are named and take command for next year.