David Crockett High School was recently recognized as a FAFSA Champion for the 2022-23 academic year thanks to their efforts to boost Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) completion among graduating seniors.

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) and the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation designated David Crockett High School as a FAFSA Champion. According to THEC, this designation is awarded to schools whose Tennessee Promise FAFSA completion rate increased by more than 5% over the previous year, or those whose completion rate exceeds 90%.

