David Crockett High School was recently recognized as a FAFSA Champion for the 2022-23 academic year thanks to their efforts to boost Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) completion among graduating seniors.
The Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) and the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation designated David Crockett High School as a FAFSA Champion. According to THEC, this designation is awarded to schools whose Tennessee Promise FAFSA completion rate increased by more than 5% over the previous year, or those whose completion rate exceeds 90%.
Filing a FAFSA is the first step students must take to apply for most state and federal financial aid for college. According to THEC, students who complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) are more likely to enroll in higher education, persist in their college coursework and obtain a degree.
Completing a FAFSA opens the door for thousands of dollars in state and federal financial aid for Tennessee’s students. THEC’s goal is that every eligible Tennessee high school senior has the opportunity to make plans for college and succeed, and completing a FAFSA on time is a critical first step. It is especially important for students to complete their FAFSA before March 1 if they hope to remain eligible for up to two years of tuition-free college through the Tennessee Promise.
At David Crockett High School, students receive encouragement and FAFSA assistance from a team of administrators dedicated to helping the students be successful after graduation. The team consists of Hannah Scheurer, the school’s NiswongerCARE College and Career Advisor, staff in the school’s Guidance Department and many others.
“Our advisors encourage high school seniors to have a post secondary plan, whether that means going to college, the military or the workforce,” said Scheurer, adding that completing the FAFSA is an important part of this plan.
She explained that by completing the FAFSA, students are able to find out how much financial aid they are eligible to receive for their continuing education. According to Scheurer, completing the FAFSA is essential for a student to receive financial aid regardless if they plan to go on to trade school, undergraduate or graduate school.
To help students complete this important application, David Crockett High School offers a Senior Success class that guides students through the maze of applications and scholarships. Counselors like Scheurer also plan mass FAFSA completion events and work individually with students who need extra support.
David Crockett High School’s commitment to college access emphasizes the importance of college and career exploration and educates students and families about the financial aid opportunities available to them.
Scheurer said that she is very proud of and appreciates the hard work of David Crockett High School’s administration and their efforts to push FAFSA completion.