The David Crockett High School Key Club recently inducted nine members and named five new officers into the club for the upcoming school year.
New members are Chloe Anderson, London Bowden, Callie Collette, Cierra Huxley, Hadi Maiga, Rylee Malloy, Cameron Smith, Emma Waddle, and Cadence Williams.
New officers are Raven Dixon, president; Olivia Verble, vice president; Hadi Maiga, secretary; Connor Hackney, treasurer and Sophie Greear, editor.
The DCHS club, which caps its enrollment at 25 members, is advised by Tonya Poteet and sponsored by the Jonesborough Kiwanis Chapter.
The primary focus of the DCHS Key Club is community service. Some of the community service projects for this year included: pen pal with a community member, leggings drive, and a book drive which involved members reading to elementary students within the county school system while donating collected childrens books.
The club logged over 460 community service hours for the 2021-2022 school year.