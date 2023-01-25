David Crockett High School’s Naval JROTC program is celebrating two cadets’ promotions to higher ranks within the unit as well as program wins at recent marksmanship and drill competitions.
Change of Command
The program recently completed its annual Change of Command Ceremony, naming Cadet Hope Krell the unit’s commanding officer and Cadet Crystal Luttrell the executive officer.
At the ceremony on Jan. 11, Krell and Luttrell were promoted to these positions based on their “sustained superior performance” during their time in the program. Before the promotions, Krell was the platoon commander and orienteering commander, and Luttrell served as first lieutenant.
In their new roles, Krell and Luttrell will carry out some administrative duties, which include coordinating with the program’s naval science instructors, supervising and coordinating program events and projects, and serving as leaders and examples for other cadets.
“I am looking forward to working in this new position as cadet commander,” Krell said. “Plans are already underway with my fellow leaders to implement several new ideas as a way to engage our cadets in service. Our ability to work well together is inspiring and I anticipate that our unit’s productivity and efficiency will continue to improve over the spring semester.”
Luttrell said she is also very honored to be named executive officer, and looks forward to carrying out her duties during the spring semester.
“My main goal is to help instill the Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment, to ignite passion and help cadets find themselves at home in the unit,” she said. “Our unit is truly one of a kind and with help and guidance from my peers and the naval science Instructors, I feel that we as a unit can grow stronger and achieve greatness.”
In addition to these command changes, Cadet Kerri Quinn will remain as the operations officer and Cadet Ty Slagle will remain as command master chief.
Drill Meet
The DCHS Drill Team finished in third place overall in the JROTC Drill Meet hosted by Daniel Boone High School. This meet included personal inspections, solo exhibitions and drill routines by armed and unarmed squads as well as the color guard.
Cadets Bryson Frost, Tristan Malone, Trenton Roberts and Brandon Ward represented the color guard, earning fourth place for the division.
Cadets Robert Adkins, Isaiah Ley, Gabriel Montgomery, and Ezekiel West joined Frost, Malone and Ward in earning fourth place for the armed squad division.
Additionally, Adkins, Frost, Malone, Montgomery, Ward, West and Levi Stevens represented the unarmed squad, again receiving fourth place.
Montgomery and Roberts also participated in the solo exhibition where Roberts placed first and Montgomery placed third.
In personal inspection, the program was represented by Cadets Emily Carmack, Caleb Corso, Krell, Ley, Kerri Quinn and Ward.
Marksmanship
At the Trailblazer Air Rifle Match, cadets in the DCHS NJROTC Air Rifle Team earned several individual awards.
The cadets were divided into Blue, Gold and Silver teams, with Cadet Matthew Hammer participating individually.
The Blue team — which included cadets Adkins, Corso, Luttrell and Ilyssa Marshall — received first place in the standing position, second place in prone, and first in kneeling. Individually, Luttrell received first place overall in the kneeling position and was also named top shooter for her team.
The Gold team included cadets Jedidiah Beals, Hailey Fulton, Brandon Johnson and team top shooter Isaiah Ley.
Top shooter Shaylynn Adkins led the Silver team which included cadets Tristan Malone, Cheyenne Ramsey and Matthew Reid.