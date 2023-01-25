Drill Meet Group

The David Crockett Naval JROTC Drill Team placed third overall at the Daniel Boone JROTC Drill Meet.

 Contributed

David Crockett High School’s Naval JROTC program is celebrating two cadets’ promotions to higher ranks within the unit as well as program wins at recent marksmanship and drill competitions.

Change of Command

Hope Krell

Krell
Crystal Luttrell

Luttrell

Trailblazer Marksmanship

DCHS cadets earned several individual distinctions at the recent Trailblazer Air Rifle Match.

