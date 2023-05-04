Pie-oneer Pizza Team

David Crockett High School students are shown with their student-made pizza oven after winning the Battle of the Build competiton. Students will be cooking pizzas in the oven for the fundraiser to be held at the school on Saturday.

 Contributed

David Crockett High School will host a fundraiser on Saturday to benefit the school’s graphic design program. The fundraiser will feature a car show and pizzas from the student-run Pie-oneer Pizza Oven.

Who: David Crockett High School students are putting together a fundraiser to support a trip for three graphic design students who have qualified for a SkillsUSA national competition.

