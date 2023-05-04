David Crockett High School students are shown with their student-made pizza oven after winning the Battle of the Build competiton. Students will be cooking pizzas in the oven for the fundraiser to be held at the school on Saturday.
David Crockett High School will host a fundraiser on Saturday to benefit the school’s graphic design program. The fundraiser will feature a car show and pizzas from the student-run Pie-oneer Pizza Oven.
Who: David Crockett High School students are putting together a fundraiser to support a trip for three graphic design students who have qualified for a SkillsUSA national competition.
What: The fundraiser will include a car show put together by the David Crockett JROTC as well as an opportunity to purchase a freshly made pepperoni or cheese pizza hot out of the Pie-oneer Pizza Oven, which was designed and built by students in the Residential and Commercial Construction program. Each pizza will cost $10 and will be packaged for take-away.
When: The fundraiser will take place on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Students will host the car show and set up the Pie-oneer Pizza Oven in the parking lot outside of David Crockett High School. The school is located at 684 Old State Route 34 in Jonesborough.
Why: SkillsUSA is a student organization that facilitates competitions at state, regional and national levels for students in various Career and Technical Education programs. Three students in David Crockett’s graphic design program have qualified for a national competition, and this fundraiser will help to cover the costs associated with the students’ travel to participate in the event.