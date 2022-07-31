DBHS MCJROTC logo

Last week, two teams from Daniel Boone High School’s MCJROTC program made impressive accomplishments in competitions, contributing to the program’s legacy.

Vallie View 5K

Cadets Cox and Bailey

Nanchaya Bailey (left) and Andreya Cox after completing the Vallie View 5K obstacle run in Chuckey.

Leadership and Academics Team

From left to right: Cadets Owen Peterson, Zachary Belcher, Philip Hart and Casey Grindstaff. The cadets are part of Boone’s MCJROTC Academic Team. They competed in the national Leadership and Academic Bowl for the fifth year in a row and placed third.

