Last week, two teams from Daniel Boone High School’s MCJROTC program made impressive accomplishments in competitions, contributing to the program’s legacy.
Vallie View 5K
On July 23, Boone’s JROTC Physical Fitness team participated in the 4th annual Vallie View 5K obstacle run in Chuckey. The competition, facilitated by Mike Vallie, was open to the public, and groups were determined by gender and age.
The 3.1-mile course included more than 20 land and water obstacles requiring strength, agility, endurance and determination to navigate. During the competition each competitor was given a chip tag to record their time, placement and average mile pace.
In addition to a 1-mile run and a manmade pond to swim across, the obstacles included wooden climbing structures, logs to maneuver over and under, sandbag carries and more. If any participant wanted to opt out of an obstacle, they had to complete 20 burpees instead.
Boone’s JROTC team made up 19 of the 125 runners. Cadets Jackson Ramsey, Atlas Batten, Bryan Bradshaw, and Conner Rowan placed first in the team category with a runtime average of 51 minutes.
“All of our kids finished and we’re really proud about that,” said cadet Andreya Cox who placed first in the girls 16-19 division with a final running time of one hour and six minutes.
Cadet Nanchaya “Dow” Bailey finished second in the same division, and cadet Jackson Ramsey finished second in the boys 16-19 division.
“I was really surprised and it felt really awesome to see all my hard work paying off,” said Cox about her first-place win.
She said that the secret to her success was a lot of preparation and practice before the event. Most of her training came from regular practices with the Boone JROTC Physical Fitness team, but she said that she made sure to do some extra stretches before and after each practice. Cox said that she also made sure to stay well hydrated the whole week leading up to the event. She ran the entire obstacle course without carrying or drinking water.
She encouraged others who are considering participating in a similar event to give it a try.
“A lot of people are too scared because they hear a number like 5K and they think it’s going to be really scary, but it doesn’t matter your pace or if you get first place or not, it just matters that you finish.”
The Boone MCJROTC cadets are grateful to Vallie for his efforts to facilitate the event and for his support of their program.
Leadership and Academic Bowl
Boone’s MCJROTC Academic Team competed in the national Leadership and Academic Bowl from July 24-28, for the fifth year in a row, this time bringing home a third-place trophy. This is the highest placement that Boone’s Academic Team has achieved thus far. The team that competed in the national tournament was led by Major Steven Sessis and consisted of cadets Owen Peterson, Philip Hart, Zachary Belcher and Casey Grindstaff.
The final level of the tournament hosted a total of 72 JROTC teams representing all four branches of service.
“The teams were very evenly matched,” said Sessis. “It was a fun competition, and I would say that there was a lot of camaraderie between the teams. … At the end of it all, there were really heartfelt congratulations and good luck wishes.”
The teams competed in round-robin competitions where a question was posed by a judge, and each team competed to be the first to buzz in with the correct answer.
Questions fell into one of the following categories: math, science, social science, literature, history and pop culture.
“It’s really exciting to see how each of us performs under pressure and seeing how much growth we can undergo when we’re competing,” said Grindstaff.
“(Academic team) is unlike anything I’ve ever done. … It’s a ton of fun,” said Peterson.
These cadets worked hard and practiced after school by going through trivia resources, flashcards and books to quiz each other.
According to the cadets, this was often an opportunity for them to learn new information from each other and to create strong connections.
“There are a lot of smart cadets in the program,” said Sessis, “but being smart doesn’t necessarily make you the right fit for this type of team. You’ve got to be quick, you’ve got to be anticipatory and you have to be willing to be wrong.”
He went on to explain that these events help to teach cadets humility, boldness and a team spirit.
“I’m happy that we can walk out the door knowing that we did the best we could and we ended up getting third in the nation. That’s really something we can look back on and be proud of because we’re contributing to the legacy that this program has,” said Grindstaff.