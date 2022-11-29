For the Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps JROTC program, Tag Day is the most successful fundraising endeavor of the year.
On Tag Day, the program’s cadets spend the day in uniform, walking around the high school’s neighboring communities and asking for donations to help fund the program. Out of the nearly 130 cadets in the program, 120 were out in uniform gathering donations from across the Tri-Cities.
“Like many organizations, we are self-funded,” said third-year cadet Staff Sgt. Jacob Morton. “So we have to rely on the help of our community to keep us going as one of the top-ranked ROTC programs in the nation.”
Morton said these community donations go toward funding things such as travel expenses for the various competitions, drill meets, events and community service projects the cadets do throughout the school year. He saod some of the funds will go specifically toward fun end-of-year events like field day and a military ball.
The cadets have worked hard to advance the program’s reputation with numerous first-place wins and awards in various competitions this year. The marksmanship team has been ranked as one of the top teams in the nation, and has won many awards this year. The drill team recently won first place in the South Iredell High School Drill Competition in North Carolina and received several awards in other categories. The physical fitness team and leadership and academic team have also earned awards and distinctions at various competitions this year.
In addition to these competition wins, the MCJROTC program has made itself a go-to for many local organizations when it comes to facilitating and participating in charity and community service events. So far this year, the cadets have completed nearly 5,000 hours of community service, already close to surpassing their total number of hours for last year.
In September, cadets spent some time volunteering at Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee to help the organization deep clean its facility. They also helped to facilitate the Relay for Life event in Elizabethton which helps to raise money and awareness for the American Cancer Society. In October, the physical fitness team participated in the Scarecrow Skedaddle charity race sponsored by Niswonger Children’s Hospital.
Earlier this month, cadets helped the Jonesborough Flag Committee conduct the 20th annual flag retirement ceremony for 911 American flags. Since 2003, the cadets have helped to respectfully retire over 38,000 flags.
“The reason we do this is so that we can give back to our community, especially to those who help us out so much,” cadet Harley Dewberry said.
“I came over here to Daniel Boone because it had a Marine Corps program, only to find out that it’s one of the best programs in the country,” said Morton, who recently moved to Northeast Tennessee from Japan. “And it’s amazing — we have great instructors, and great cadets. It’s like a family.”
Morton said the volunteer and community service work the program does is very important, and in some cases would not be possible without the generous donations they receive from community members. In addition to the fundraising the cadets did on Tag Day, the program is always accepting community donations.
Community members who would like to donate to the program can do so by hand-delivering or mailing contributions to the Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps JROTC, 1440 Suncrest Drive, Gray, TN 37615.