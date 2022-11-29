For the Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps JROTC program, Tag Day is the most successful fundraising endeavor of the year.

On Tag Day, the program’s cadets spend the day in uniform, walking around the high school’s neighboring communities and asking for donations to help fund the program. Out of the nearly 130 cadets in the program, 120 were out in uniform gathering donations from across the Tri-Cities.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video