Daniel Boone High School JROTC cadets have returned home victorious after placing third in the National Sporter Air Rifle Championship which was held in Ohio June 23-25.
The Daniel Boone JROTC marksmanship team has worked hard to rise through the ranks in the National Sporter Air Rifle Championship. In this competition, the top twenty-five marksmanship teams in the United States come together to compete for first place. Over the years, Boone’s team has risen from 27th to 8th and now 3rd in the nation.
“Only the top twenty five teams get to go to the national championship, and two of those teams came from this school,” said Master Gunnery Sergeant John Daniels, the instructor for the marksmanship team. “These kids are the best and brightest that this school has to offer.”
During this competition, cadets have one hour to fire twenty shots in each of the three shooting positions. This means that they had to take one shot per minute to be able to complete the competition in the time allowed. Cadets prepared for this competition throughout the school year by practicing not only their gun safety and shooting skills, but also mindfulness and meditation exercises to help them remain calm and precise under pressure.
According to Daniels, this was the largest group that he has ever taken to a national competition, and it is the first year that Boone has had two marksmanship teams qualify for the national competition. The eight cadets that competed last month are Jake Moody, Luke Higgins, Nanchaya “Dow” Bailey, Cavin Osborne, Andreya Cox, Mackenzie Cole, Connor Rowan, and Jozzlynn Stewart.
These cadets, who were divided into two teams for the competition, not only placed third in the nation, but also received several individual badges and awards. During the competition, cadets were able to earn Excellence in Competition points. Once cadets have earned enough points they receive bronze, silver and gold medals to be worn on their uniforms.
Bailey, a rising junior, was the tenth and youngest cadet in Boone’s history to receive a gold distinguished badge for marksmanship excellence. Her achieving this highest honor so soon in her athletic career really is a testament to how, in her own words, “all your hard work really pays off.”
Moody, who earned his silver badge, said “It fills me with a lot of confidence because I saw a lot of the seniors get it when I was here as a freshman, and they had worked all four years. Now I’m almost where they were at and hopefully I can get the gold before graduation.”
Cadets Higgins, Osborne, Cole, Rowan, and Stewart also earned their bronze badges during this competition.
“We’re very proud of every one of them and what they’ve done so far,” said Daniels.
Daniels also expressed his extreme gratitude to the parents of the cadets who traveled with the team to Ohio and supported them during the competition.
The Boone marksmanship team also received two thousand dollars for winning third place in this year’s National Sporter Air Rifle Championship. This money goes directly to the school and helps to fund the marksmanship program as well as scholarships that cadets are eligible for upon graduation.
Looking forward to next year, Daniels said, “Knowing how close we’ve come after being third in the nation, we have our crosshairs set on number one. And we know we are capable of doing that. So next year… watch out, because here we come.”