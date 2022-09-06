DB MCJROTC Goliath

Daniel Boone’s MCJROTC team at the Goliath at the Gorge competition Aug. 28.

 CONTRIBUTED

The Daniel Boone Marine Corps JROTC cadets competed Aug. 28 in the fifth annual “Goliath at the Gorge” obstacle course race, hosted at Doe River Gorge in Hampton bringing home a first place team win.

According to the organizer’s website, “The ‘Goliath at the Gorge’ is ... East Tennessee’s toughest race as the course covers 6 miles of Doe River Gorge’s rough terrain.” Daniel Boone High School sent 28 cadets to compete in the race, and one team brought home the first place win.

