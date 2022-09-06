The Daniel Boone Marine Corps JROTC cadets competed Aug. 28 in the fifth annual “Goliath at the Gorge” obstacle course race, hosted at Doe River Gorge in Hampton bringing home a first place team win.
According to the organizer’s website, “The ‘Goliath at the Gorge’ is ... East Tennessee’s toughest race as the course covers 6 miles of Doe River Gorge’s rough terrain.” Daniel Boone High School sent 28 cadets to compete in the race, and one team brought home the first place win.
Boone’s MCJROTC team completed the highest level of difficulty that the course had to offer. The cadets navigated 6.5 miles of Doe River Gorge’s roughest terrain which was littered with 20 obstacles, including a 500-foot incline at the beginning of the course, water obstacles, wooden obstacles, a mud trench and more. In addition to this, contestants had to carry a tire with them throughout the course.
At the end of the event, participants reenacted the famous David and Goliath story by taking on their very own Goliath in a “Coliseum like setting” with nothing but a slingshot and three stones.
The 28 competitors representing Daniel Boone High School were: Atlas Batten, Dow Bailey, Bryan Bradshaw, Clay Brooks, Logan Brumfield, Cooper Castle, Logan Clontz, Albina Cox, Andreya Cox, Laura Cox, Crystal Cummings, Macy Dakins, Mesah Daniels, Trevor Gentry, Braedon Griggs, Philip Hart, Luke Higgins, Jason Moore, Jackson Ramsey, Jayla Shipley, Elizabeth Stewart, Jozzlyn Stewart, Natalie Taft, Vanessa Taft and Andrew Thacker.
The cadets were led by Coach Master Gunnery Sgt. John Daniels, Master Sgt. Michael Taft and Marine Recruiter Staff Sgt. Jonathan Castro.
Additionally, 11 cadets volunteered to support the competitors at various checkpoints.
Every cadet successfully completed the obstacle course and earned an achievement medal for doing so. The team consisting of Batten, Clontz, Ramsey and Castro finished first overall with a time of 2 hours and 27 minutes.