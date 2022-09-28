Daniel Boone High School’s Marine Corps JROTC program has been honored with two separate distinctions for the 2021-22 academic year.
Every year, the Marine Corps Reserve Association examines JROTC programs across the country and bestows the MCRA Award to the “top units in the nation.” Boone’s MCJROTC was designated as an “outstanding” unit among units in the Southeast for 2021-22.
JROTC units are assessed by the MCRA with criteria that includes a rigorous inspection process, community service requirements, competition participation and more.
“The cadets have been extraordinarily active in all facets of the evaluation process, plus they did an exceptional job on the annual inspection,” program director Maj. Steven Sessis, senior Marine instructor at Boone, said. “That (hard work) is what put them in a position to receive this award.”
This is the ninth time Boone’s program has won this distinction since 2010.
The program was also designated as a Naval Honor School. This distinction is given to the JROTC programs that rank in the top 10% nationwide. This is the 24th time Boone’s program has won this award.
The cadets in the 2021-22 team will receive a trophy in recognition of their achievement as well as special ribbons to wear on their uniforms.
“Year after year, our cadets look at what we did in the past and try to exceed it. And that’s what keeps us on top of the game,”Sessis said.