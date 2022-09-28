2021-22 Batallion

DBHS MCJROTC cadets from the 2021-22 school year.

Daniel Boone High School’s Marine Corps JROTC program has been honored with two separate distinctions for the 2021-22 academic year.

Every year, the Marine Corps Reserve Association examines JROTC programs across the country and bestows the MCRA Award to the “top units in the nation.” Boone’s MCJROTC was designated as an “outstanding” unit among units in the Southeast for 2021-22.

