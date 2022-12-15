Cindy Osborn, a counselor at Indian Trail Middle School, shares from her experience working with elementary and middle school students for almost 20 years.
What struggles do you see kids dealing with the most?
“Overall, I think kids are showing great resiliency and eagerness to tackle high expectations after the past couple of years. However, I have seen more kids struggling with what I call a lack of school stamina — all those skills that go into being a successful well-rounded student. Some of those include navigating peer interactions, conflict resolution, developmental changes and academic expectations.
“Many students do not have the skillset to regulate emotions effectively or know how to cope when life gets difficult. In return this can cultivate heightened anxiety which can manifest itself in different ways for students — behaviorally, academically, emotionally or socially.”
What are the most common contributing factors or stressors?
“Life continues to be tough for many families. Parents are overwhelmed and struggling so naturally that trickles down to our youth. Teens are worrying more about adult problems like bills being paid, parent’s health, school safety while still worrying about teen concerns like fitting in, making good grades, figuring who they are. Also, to add to those stressors we live in a world that is constantly connected digitally. Teens are flooded with information and comparisons that have effects on how they view themselves and their world around them both positively or negatively.”
Tell me about your experience being a school counselor in today’s world.
“I feel incredibly blessed to do the work I do with middle school students every day. It’s such a unique opportunity that I get to be present with students who are processing some of life’s challenges both big or small. My job looks very different every day. Depending on students’ needs I might go from individual grief counseling to 4-year high school planning to leading ambassadors in a school service project to contacting resources for food in order to help a family in need. I wear many hats as a school counselor. That is one of the coolest parts of my job. It’s also imperative that as a school counselor I know my students and understand the needs of my school in order to be an effective support system.”
How do you help kids in schools when they are struggling with mental health?
“The very first thing I do is to offer a welcoming comfortable space for them to talk and then sit back and listen. Actively listening to someone’s perspective can be the foundation for a trusting productive counseling relationship. I also work daily at connecting with students, teachers and families so they know that I’m here to support them in times of need.”
Can you tell me about an interaction that you have had with a student about mental health that has stuck with you?
“Recently I was discussing with a student how to cope when things get tough. She was sharing her family history and, in that process, acknowledging her parents had very unhealthy coping skills when she was young. She also was able to verbalize that her experiences watching her parents struggle serve as a motivator for her now to seek healthy coping skills. I was blown away with her maturity and resiliency. We often underestimate kids’ experience and can easily make assumptions from a few interactions, so it’s so important to get to know each kid and their story. Many are wise beyond their years and passionate about doing amazing things in life.”
What supports do kids need as they are dealing with mental health issues?
“It is vital that kids have at least one supportive adult in their life that they believe genuinely cares for them. That could be a parent, grandparent, aunt, uncle, coach, teacher, church leader, mentor, etc. I think it is important that all students have access to mental health services and right now resources are slim and parents/guardians are having a difficult time getting services started. I also think schools can be a great place for families to find the support they need for their child. In Johnson City Schools we have a great working relationship with Frontier Health, and they are in our buildings to help support family’s mental health concerns.”
How do you think parents could be better helping kids handle these issues?
“I think being present and listening. One of the first theories I learned in my counseling courses was about Person Centered Theory. The basis of the theory is to focus on the person, not the problem, through listening. I work with so many kids that express they feel no one really listens to them. In return they report feeling lonely, depressed, and seeking relationships online to fill the void of belongingness.
“I believe it is imperative for parents to make an intentional effort to set time to listen to their teens and spend quality time with them (limit electronics). Kids might be resistant at first or it may feel awkward but this intentional act goes such a long way.
What signs should parents look for if they are concerned about their child’s mental health?
“I tell parents this all the time “you know your child the best.” So if you sense something wrong, trust your instincts, talk with your child and reach out to your school counselor or other resources for support. Kids have different character traits and depending on interests and friend groups they may exhibit different behavior. I think if you notice a major change in behavior that is the leading sign that your child could be struggling. This change could manifest in different areas — appearance, social interactions, grades, activities, interests, eating habits, sleeping or friends. It’s important that parents are involved and take time to know their kids interests, friends, hobbies and grades so they can get a good read if something changes.
Have you noticed any notable trends over time regarding adolescent mental health?
I’ve definitely seen an increase of students feeling depressed and anxious. I believe some of that increase is situational based on stressors from the effects of COVID — specifically the isolation. The isolation has forced some to make more connections online, in turn increasing their dependence on digital platforms and decreasing their comfort with social interactions in person. Many of our students were already struggling with anxiety and/or depression, but the last couple of years has just amplified the conditions and symptoms. Be that as it may, I also feel many students have shown great resilience and are now more open to communicating how they are truly feeling. Overall, students are more comfortable talking about their mental health because it is seen by youth as a more acceptable topic to discuss. I’ve also noticed families of students are seeking more mental health resources and wanting to obtain skills to help them and their child learn to cope with life challenges.
