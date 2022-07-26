Correction: Washington County Schools start date By AMBER BROPHY abrophy@johnsoncitypress.com Amber Brophy Author email Jul 26, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The story published on July 25 erroneously stated the first day of Washington County Schools as August 2.School will officially start with a half day on August 1 with their first full day being the second.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Washington County Story Correction Date Amber Brophy Author email Follow Amber Brophy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video ON AIR