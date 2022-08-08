Pictured is a mockup/concept art of what the new Science Hill High School labs will look like. The school is getting 12 updated science labs and four special education classrooms. The work is set to be complete by January 2024. Other school projects in the system are wrapping up.
Concept art showing what Lake Ridge Elementary will look like after renovations are complete.
As Johnson City Schools embarks on the 2022-2023 school year, there are still a few construction projects that are wrapping up.
Each construction project is in a different stage, and while things are being finished up, various areas around the schools may look a little bit different than normal. However, the schools are working diligently with their contractors to provide the best learning conditions possible.
Projects that are still in progress include:
Science Hill High School
Science Hill High School is getting 12 updated science labs and four special education classrooms. The projects are set to be complete by January 2024. The $6.1 million project is being funded by ESSER 2.0, ESSER 3.0 and the School Fund Balance. The required asbestos abatement in all rooms is complete and the demolition for the first phase of renovation, which is the CDC rooms, is nearly complete. The old science lab furnishings have been removed and will be updated over the next nine weeks.
Woodland Elementary School
Woodland Elementary School received eight new classrooms this summer, and they are in the process of getting the HVAC updated. The $2,198,685 million project was funded by ESSER 3.0. The eight classrooms are now complete and the last of the HVAC equipment and controls are coming on line. Paving is complete and the new playground is also complete.
Lake Ridge Elementary School
Lake Ridge Elementary School is receiving eight new classrooms, site improvements and an updated HVAC system. The $3.2 million HVAC updates were funded by ESSER 3.0. The roofing and interior system rough-ins in the addition are in progress, as well as the HVAC upgrades in the front office and library areas. Security upgrades in the lobby are nearing completion while the installation of the new driveway is wrapping-up. The classroom addition is expected to be complete by October 2022. Completion of the entire project is expected by April 2023.
