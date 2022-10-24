Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy told county commissioners during Monday’s meeting at the George Jaynes Justice Center that Alicia Summers, Johnson City’s economic director, has also been named executive director of the Washington County Economic Development Council.
Washington County commissioners deferred action Monday on a request for $100,000 to cover design fees for a proposed new multi-purpose building to be constructed in front of the George P. Jaynes Justice Center.
Instead, commissioners approved $25,000 to pay for design fees to renovate the county-owned former Princeton Arts Center as offices for the Washington County Election Commission.
Election Commission Chairman Gary McAllister told county commissioners before the vote that election officials were in desperate need of office space to conduct the 2024 presidential election. He said the population growth and no room available in the Washington County Courthouse calls for more immediate action.
Dana Jones, the county’s administrator of elections, said the Princeton Arts Center, which is currently under lease, is a brick and block structure that provides the floor space and security needed for her office to do its job.
“We are out of space,” she said. “We are up against it. We don’t need blueprints for a building that can’t be built before the next election.”
The earlier $100,000 request would have covered a portion of architect fees for an estimated $3.7 million stand-alone building that will include offices for the Election Commission, as well as to be used as an early voting site and as training space, offices and storage for the sheriff’s office.
In other business Monday:
• Commissioners approved a resolution to reallocate $2,263,745 in American Recovery Plan Act funds that had previously been slated to go to the expansion of broadband services to complete the $5.2 million athletic complex at Boones Creek School, which opened to students in 2019.
That money will be combined with $1 million in educational capital funds designated by the Washington County Board of Education and other funds already earmarked to build two softball fields and two baseball fields with dugouts, concession stands, restrooms and fencing at the school.
• Jerry Boyd, director of Washington County Schools, told commissioners on Monday that school officials and students extend their “thoughts and prayers” to the skydiver who died as a result of a pregame parachuting accident at Friday night’s Musket Bowl game.
Richard Sheffield, 55, Elizabethton, died during a parachute exhibition before the 52nd annual matchup of David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools.
Earlier in the day, Mindy Myers, Washington County schools chief student support officer, told the Press that extra counseling support — made possible with the aid of Frontier Health — has been made available at both of the county’s high schools. Myers said this support will remain available to students throughout the week as needed.
She said a number of students have reached out for counseling support following the skydiving accident.
“It is a very sad tragedy and everyone is deeply saddened by it, but we have been able to support our students today,” Myers said.
• Commissioners heard an update on pending litigation from County Attorney Allyson Wilkinson regarding a zoning dispute involving a bitcoin mining operation in Limestone. Wilkinson said a revised framework for a settlement in the case, initially agreed to by the commission in May, will be posted on the county’s website and will be heard by commissioners during their committee work in November.
She said the settlement draft, which includes the possible sale of a 7-acre tract in the Washington County Industrial Park to Red Dog Technologies, should begin its journey to a County Commission vote in the county’s Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee.
Wilkinson said the settlement framework would also limit bitcoin mining to a single district of the county and not involve a zoning amendment.
“This is the most restrictive it can be,” she said.