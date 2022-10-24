Grandy speaks

Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy told county commissioners during Monday’s meeting at the George Jaynes Justice Center that Alicia Summers, Johnson City’s economic director, has also been named executive director of the Washington County Economic Development Council.

 ROBERT HOUK/Johnson City Press

Washington County commissioners deferred action Monday on a request for $100,000 to cover design fees for a proposed new multi-purpose building to be constructed in front of the George P. Jaynes Justice Center.

Instead, commissioners approved $25,000 to pay for design fees to renovate the county-owned former Princeton Arts Center as offices for the Washington County Election Commission.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

