Coalition for Kids, a local nonprofit after-school program, recently received a $22,500 grant from Enterprise Holdings thanks to a recommendation from one of the program’s first “graduates.”
Coalition for Kids was founded 24 years ago with an intention of coming alongside kids in underserved communities and giving them the support and care that they need to have a strong start in life. The program serves students from kindergarten through eighth grade and offers them a safe and loving place to be after school. Today, Coalition not only has its own base of operations, but they have satellite locations in each of the 11 schools in the Johnson City School system where they continue to serve children of all backgrounds and needs.
The founding director, Randy Hensley, is still at the helm of the operation, and he shared how Coalition works to support kids and what this new grant will mean for the organization.
According to Hensley, Coalition takes a holistic approach to after-school care which addresses the “physical, mental, spiritual, emotional and educational” needs of a child.
“So it’s the whole makeup of a human in a sense,” he said.
Hensley said that the organization does have a major focus on education and setting children up to be as successful as possible after graduating. Coalition also recognizes that children cannot be expected to learn and grow if they are hungry, so they also work to address kids’ nutritional needs.
“We aren’t doing PhD level stuff,” said Hensley. “We’re just doing common sense stuff; we’re loving the kids where they are and giving them the things that they need. … It’s really just caring for people how they need to be cared for, and we’ve been doing that for over 20 years.”
Coalition’s model for positive youth development has had immeasurable impacts on many of the kids who have gone through the program for more than a couple years. In fact, this care and support is what led to the organization receiving a $22,500 grant from Enterprise.
Hensley recalled that there was a young boy who was in the very first group of first graders who participated in the program when it began. This young boy was named Isaiah Porter and he remained in the program until he aged out at eighth grade. He was the first student to go through the entire program, and he continued to stop in and visit with Hensley and other staff members during and after high school.
Hensley said that Porter, who now works for Enterprise, nominated Coalition for Kids to be considered for Enterprise’s ROAD Forward program. This initiative is committed to increasing Respect, Opportunity, Achievement and Diversity, not only in their own company but in communities across the United States and Canada. One of the ways that the company hopes to do this is by donating grant funding to various local nonprofits who are also working toward those goals.
Hensley said that he is immensely grateful to Porter for nominating the organization and that it is encouraging to see the love and support that they have given kids like Porter coming back to them.
“It was a surprise to be honest with you,” said Hensley about winning the grant. “We did not expect it. … In the nonprofit world, you wouldn’t know how big a deal it is to find 20,000 new dollars that you can add to your budget.”
This $22,500 grant, as well as all other money received from generous donors, will help Coalition for Kids continue to serve the children of this area in the best way that they know how. This grant will also allow Coalition to establish satellite locations in three Washington County schools within the next couple of months.
Washington County is quickly becoming the only county in Tennessee that will have after-school programs in every public school. Not only that, but it is the same organization, Coalition for Kids, that is running these programs, so children across the county will receive the same care no matter what school or school system they are in.
