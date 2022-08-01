Coalition for Kids

Coalition for Kids administrators receive a $22,500 grant from Enterprise Holdings.

Coalition for Kids, a local nonprofit after-school program, recently received a $22,500 grant from Enterprise Holdings thanks to a recommendation from one of the program’s first “graduates.”

Coalition for Kids was founded 24 years ago with an intention of coming alongside kids in underserved communities and giving them the support and care that they need to have a strong start in life. The program serves students from kindergarten through eighth grade and offers them a safe and loving place to be after school. Today, Coalition not only has its own base of operations, but they have satellite locations in each of the 11 schools in the Johnson City School system where they continue to serve children of all backgrounds and needs.

