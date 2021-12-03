An official with the Washington County Democratic Party’s Executive Committee said Friday the party will be voting on an option under a new state law that allows local political party officials to call for a primary or to hold a caucus to select candidates who will appear as their party’s nominees for the Aug. 4 Board of Education election in Washington County.
Suzanne Emberton, the chair of the county's Democratic Party, said her party will make that decision and “submit the paperwork stating our intent” to the Washington County Election Commission by a deadline of Dec. 10.
Dana Jones, Washington County’s administrator of elections, also said Friday she was correct when she told members of the Washington County Board of Education on Thursday that Republicans have asked for a primary, but misspoke when she said Democrats “have said they will nominate their members by caucus.”