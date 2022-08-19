All American Games

Indian Trail eighth grader Chloe Connor represented Tennessee at the 2022 USA Softball All-American Games. 

 CONTRIBUTED

Eighth grader Chloe Connor has returned from representing Tennessee at the USA Softball All-American Games.

Last week, the Indian Trail student traveled to Oklahoma City to participate in the USA Softball All-American Games. The tournament featured softball players in the 12u category that were handpicked at regional tryouts around the United States.

