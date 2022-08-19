Eighth grader Chloe Connor has returned from representing Tennessee at the 2022 USA Softball All-American Games.
Last week, the Indian Trail student traveled to Oklahoma City to participate in the 2022 USA Softball All-American Games. The tournament featured softball players in the 12u category that were handpicked at regional tryouts around the United States.
Each region had over a hundred girls try out, but each team only had 15 spaces. Connor was the only player representing Tennessee. She played in the tournament on a team called the Region 3 Stars of the Southeast.
According to Connor, the tournament was played in two rounds of bracketed games. The first round of games was played using a pool bracket, where all teams were divided into smaller groups and they played games against teams within their groups. In this round, the Region 3 Stars had two wins, no losses and one draw.
“The competition was a lot different than travel ball and your normal rec leagues; there was actually good hitting, good fielding, good pitching and there weren’t many errors,” said Connor. “It was something that you kind of had to push yourself a little bit harder than you have, to face the competition that was there.”
In the bracketed games, where a loss means elimination from the competition, the Region 3 Stars played two games and made it into the Elite Eight. They ended up losing to the team who came in second place, and they ended up ranking sixth of the 24 teams in the competition.
“It was kind of nerve wracking at first, but once you met your team and got to know who they were, it was pretty exciting,” said Connor about the event as a whole. “It was pretty fun just to be there with kids that you didn’t know and get to play with them.”
Connor, who pitches and plays middle infield and centerfield positions, said that she is very pleased with her personal performance during the tournament. She said that pitching is one of her top strengths and that she pitched some of her best games during the tournament.
Many coaches were in attendance, and Connor even received several invitations to join various travel ball teams. However, Connor turned them down since she is already happy with the travel ball team that she currently plays on.
In addition to playing on her travel ball team, Connor plays softball and volleyball for Indian Trail. She plans to participate in several showcases with her travel ball team, including the Scenic City Showcase in the fall, and hopes that her school team will be able to play in state championships this year.
Connor said that she enjoys playing sports as a way to stay active, and sports have been so important to her family. She said she is grateful for the support she has received from her parents and grandpa Russ over the years.
